Colts sign Kasen Williams

Getty Images

The Colts have added another player to their wide receiver competition.

The team announced on Friday that they have signed former Seahawks and Browns wideout Kasen Williams. Wide receiver DeAndre Smelter was waived in a corresponding move.

Williams, who went undrafted out of the University of Washington, played three games for Seattle in 2015 and 2016 before moving on to make seven appearances with the Browns last year. He caught nine passes for 84 yards in those outings and had one catch during his time with the Seahawks.

Smelter was a 2015 fourth-round pick of the 49ers and caught one pass for 23 yards in his two regular season appearances with the team.