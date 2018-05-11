Colts sign nine of their 11 draft picks, including first-rounder

Getty Images

Add the Colts to the list of teams doing their draft pick signing business in bulk.

The team announced the signings of nine of their 11 draft picks Friday morning, including first-round guard Quenton Nelson, the sixth overall pick.

They also finished contracts with defensive end Kemoko Turay, defensive end Tyquan Lewis, running back Nyheim Hines, wide receiver Daurice Fountain, running back Jordan Wilkins, wide receiver Deon Cain, linebacker Matthew Adams and linebacker Zaire Franklin.

That leaves just their first two second-rounders, linebacker Darius Leonard and guard Braden Smith.