Cop fired after video of him choking former NFL player

Video of a Georgia police officer choking and slamming a former NFL player during an arrest has cost that officer his job.

According to Tyisha Fernandes of WSB, Henry County Police Officer David Rose was fired by Chief Mark Amerman, and felony charges against Desmond Marrow were dropped after the incident. Marrow, a cornerback from Toledo, spent time with the Texans and Buccaneers in 2012.

Police approached Marrow after an incident in a parking lot and thought he had a gun, but it was actually just his cell phone.

“I was surprised, and I was proud at the same time,” Marrow said of the firing.

“It’s what every chief in the country should do to officers who cross the line,” Marrow’s attorney L. Chris Stewart said. “Officers who cross the line literally don’t care if someone’s recording or if they’re being recorded on their body mic. It doesn’t matter because they know their chief won’t do anything to them so that’s why what the chief did today was so phenomenal.”

Marrow and his attorney are planning a civil suit, and still hope to see Rose prosecuted for aggravated assault.