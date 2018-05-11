Cop fired after video of him choking former NFL player

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 11, 2018, 8:04 AM EDT
AP

Video of a Georgia police officer choking and slamming a former NFL player during an arrest has cost that officer his job.

According to Tyisha Fernandes of WSB, Henry County Police Officer David Rose was fired by Chief Mark Amerman, and felony charges against Desmond Marrow were dropped after the incident. Marrow, a cornerback from Toledo, spent time with the Texans and Buccaneers in 2012.

Police approached Marrow after an incident in a parking lot and thought he had a gun, but it was actually just his cell phone.

I was surprised, and I was proud at the same time,” Marrow said of the firing.

“It’s what every chief in the country should do to officers who cross the line,” Marrow’s attorney L. Chris Stewart said. “Officers who cross the line literally don’t care if someone’s recording or if they’re being recorded on their body mic. It doesn’t matter because they know their chief won’t do anything to them so that’s why what the chief did today was so phenomenal.”

Marrow and his attorney are planning a civil suit, and still hope to see Rose prosecuted for aggravated assault.

24 responses to “Cop fired after video of him choking former NFL player

  1. Glad the officer was fired. I’m curious how many people will disagree, because to say the officer was wrong in this case gives credibility to what Colin Kaepernick was protesting about, and you know people hate admitting that he was right. LOL

  2. Why is it so hard for the police to simply obey the law and treat people with the same respect they want for themselves?

  5. Jermaine McNeil says:
    May 11, 2018 at 8:21 am
    /////////

    Dont disagree at all – this crap has got to stop! Just because you have a badge doesn’t mean you can lose controland do what you want.

  7. Tip of the cap to the chief here. Abuse of power.

    The slam to the ground is why I would’ve fired him. He clearly wasn’t being combative and the dirty cop took his legs out from under him.

  9. On a side note…people who say all police are corrupt arnt looking at the reality of life. EVERY profession has bad apples….Doctors,teachers, business owners, bankers,mechanics, repairmaen of all types…so do say ALL police are bad is just nonsense.

  11. I know it’s only three comments so far, but strangely proud of the outrage. Or just surprised that people are taking the player’s side on this one. I’m all for respecting those in blue, but when those in blue don’t respect my rights as a citizen, I tend to get a little teed off. Just because you can use force doesn’t mean you should, and too often we hear about people who don’t see that distinction. This guy was apparently one of them. Good riddance.

  13. Wow only 3 comments? lol where are all of the fans who think the boys in blue can do no wrong and call Kap an idiot? lmaoo THIS IS WHAT KAP IS PROTESTING AGAINST…not the military you tools

  14. As a retired police officer, it pains me to see all the good guys smeared by the bad ones. It actually totally sucks. Like 20 years of going out of your way and now I feel ‘dirty’ and guilty by association.

    I know about 1 hour into a tour (2 man car), that this is a cop I never want to work with again. Sometimes it’s laziness, or they have no backbone, which I can handle but it’s the violent ones. I’d rather die than get fired because of some idiot. I know that sounds extreme but ask any real cop who really does respect and serve the community and is trusted among his peers. Getting fired because of a psycho would be something I could never get over.

    We ALL know who should be fired. That is a fact. Trust me, WE KNOW. Unfortunately, we just try and avoid because we don’t want to be labeled a ‘rat’ nor do we want to get sucked into their violent, sociopathic tendencies.

    Police Chiefs need to review complaints because the same guys get the majority of them. When you see an incident, when have you EVER heard how great a cop he was blah blah? Never. When guys get fired we all usually say ‘Thank You, one less idiot to worry about’. I’d bet anything that the guys on this guy’s force all knew it was a matter of time.

    It’s about screening and paying attention. Something all police depts. need to work on as some are and obviously, some are not.

  16. The local sheriffs dept here has fired (allowed to resign) six officers in the last two years for excessive violence, and paid out about $3 million in damages. Five of the six are now working as cops in other places. That may not sound like many, but, that is out of a force of 36, or 17% in two years.

    BTW, all the victims and cops were white. No media coverage of that, though. I would wager that a new sheriff is elected this year.

  18. Good, he deserved to be fired. The sad part is that he will move to a different state and get another job as an officer.

  19. officialmiamidolphinsspokesperson says:
    May 11, 2018 at 8:49 am
    Wow only 3 comments? lol where are all of the fans who think the boys in blue can do no wrong and call Kap an idiot? lmaoo THIS IS WHAT KAP IS PROTESTING AGAINST…not the military you tools

    ———-

    Sorry….Kaep was protesting because Blaine Gabbert took his job. Nothing more….nothing less.

    As for this story….the bad cop has been eliminated. Good job.

  20. The problem with police isn’t the few bad apples. It’s the “good” apples that refuse to speak out against the bad apples. It’s that the bad apples seem to almost never face any consequences.

  21. backintheday99 nails the real problem. While it’s true that the vast majority of police officers are normal people doing a difficult job they also cover for the handful of misfits abusing their power and humiliating the entire force. This culture of silence undermines the system. If the police turned in the proverbial “bad apples” most of the problems would disappear.

  22. All you need to be a cop in my community is 6 weeks at vo-tech. 6 weeks.

    It requires more training hours to get a CDL than to be judge, jury and executioner in Oklahoma.

  24. Where are all the good and courageous cops that should pull their partner to the side and tell them that the6 are out of line? The problem is they have a blue wall of silence and won’t report the bad officers. It’s tough but if you want to be respected and responsible you have to do what’s right even if that means reporting a fellow officer to management. #Serpico

