Cowboys sign all their draft picks except Leighton Vander Esch, Michael Gallup

Getty Images

Connor Williams wasn’t the only draft pick the Cowboys signed before commencing their rookie minicamp.

They got six other draft picks under contract, too, leaving only first-rounder Leighton Vander Esch and third-rounder Michael Gallup unsigned.

Kansas defensive end Dorance Armstrong, Stanford tight end Dalton Schultz, Western Kentucky quarterback Mike White, Indiana outside linebacker Chris Covington, Boise State receiver Cedrick Wilson and Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough joined Williams in signing their four-year deals Friday.

Several of the Cowboys’ draft picks, including Vander Esch, Williams, Gallup and Schultz, have a chance to play key roles for the team this year.