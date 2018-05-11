Cowboys sign Connor Williams

Getty Images

The Cowboys have started signing their draft picks.

PFT has learned, via a league source, that the team has signed second-round pick Connor Williams to a four-year deal. That leaves the team with eight other picks to sign, including first-round pick Leighton Vander Esch.

Williams won’t have to move far to join the team as he was born in Texas and played for the University of Texas in college. Williams became a starter at left tackle for the Longhorns as a freshman and shined in 2016 before a knee injury limited him during his final college season.

He won’t be at left tackle in Dallas as long as Tyron Smith is there and the early suggestions out of Dallas have been that Williams will start his pro career at left guard. They could change those plans if they feel a better alignment would put Williams at right tackle while La'el Collins returns to guard.