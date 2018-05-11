Cowboys sign first-rounder Leighton Vander Esch

Getty Images

The Cowboys signed first-rounder Leighton Vander Esch to a four-year, $11.847 million deal that includes a $6.696 million signing bonus, Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News reports.

That leaves only third-round pick Michael Gallup unsigned.

Vander Esch joined some of his new teammates on the field Friday for the first day of the team’s rookie minicamp.

“It feels like it’s been awhile for sure,” Vander Esch said after his first practice. “It feels awesome to get out on the field and run around with your jersey and strap your cleats on and your gloves and go out there and showcase yourself.”

The Cowboys are counting on Vander Esch to start at middle linebacker.