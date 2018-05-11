Cowboys sign first-rounder Leighton Vander Esch

Posted by Charean Williams on May 11, 2018, 6:54 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Cowboys signed first-rounder Leighton Vander Esch to a four-year, $11.847 million deal that includes a $6.696 million signing bonus, Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News reports.

That leaves only third-round pick Michael Gallup unsigned.

Vander Esch joined some of his new teammates on the field Friday for the first day of the team’s rookie minicamp.

“It feels like it’s been awhile for sure,” Vander Esch said after his first practice. “It feels awesome to get out on the field and run around with your jersey and strap your cleats on and your gloves and go out there and showcase yourself.”

The Cowboys are counting on Vander Esch to start at middle linebacker.

20 responses to “Cowboys sign first-rounder Leighton Vander Esch

  1. Welcome to 8-8 young buck…. Now make a tackle and sell me some jerseys…. Love, Jerruh

  2. Leighton is coming into a good situation. He has Sean Lee in the same LB room and can be an invaluable resource to learn from on and off the field. If he does that and hits his playbook as often as he hits the weight room, watches film diligently and brings it to the field, this kid has the tools to be a great linebacker in this league.

  4. America’s Team is more loaded than people think. Dallas focused on depth and eliminating distractions. Have been smarter about spending money. Avoiding blockbuster FA signings and grooming our own. Dallas is flying under the radar and i’m loving it. This could be Dallas’ season

  6. 49erfan44 says:

    **************************************************************************

    I would rather have Sean Lee on my team than that waste of a 1st round pick Ruben Foster who will be going to the crowbar saloon very soon.

  9. reapshavocblog says:
    May 11, 2018 at 7:40 pm
    Sure bro, whatever you say…..

    jerrysglassescleaner says:
    May 11, 2018 at 7:18 pm
    Great post bro!

  10. 49erfan44 says:

    **************************************************************************

    -Sincerely,
    Foster, Bowman, Willis, Brooks, Aldon Smith, Wilhoite, Borland, Ray-Ray Armstrong

  11. Leighton Vander Esch says: “It feels awesome to get out on the field and run around with your jersey…. and showcase yourself.”

    Says the guy whose family traveled after him to his college games in a personalized Leighton Vander Esch RV …

    I’m happy for him, but get over yourself already … it’s about the team bud …

  12. reapshavocblog says:
    May 11, 2018 at 7:40 pm
    ———————————————-
    Nice narrative. Too bad you won’t have the courage to talk about it after the season. I know most of the people like you don’t want to let facts get in the way of a good narrative, but too bad. Here’s a comparison of Prescott and Derek Carr after two years in the league.
    Derek Carr (entering 2016): 10-22 record, zero playoff appearances, 698/1,172 (60%) for 7,257 yards, 53 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions
    Dak Prescott (entering 2018): 22-10 record, one playoff appearance (zero wins), 619/949 (65%) for 6,991 yards, 45 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions

    Just because you (and others) want something to be true doesn’t mean it is.

  14. @lewsblues

    Yup, between him and Prescott tellin everyone how good they are this should turn out well.

  16. From Turkey Day on here was what Yak Prescott did in the heat of the playoff race:

    6 td’s, 6 int’s. 3 pick sixes
    Qbr as follows:
    14.2 ……..14.2 !
    56.8
    63.6
    40.5
    60.4
    87.7 after they were eliminated.

    YAK PRESCOTT STINKS

  17. reapshavocblog says:
    May 11, 2018 at 7:40 pm
    This was from NFL Network …. Again this is without a LT and a RB nor a WR …. last year. AND Dak being drafted round FOUR and only in year 2. This year it will be like playing Madden for Dak!

    Don’t believe me? Just look at Prescott’s numbers compared to those of two newly rich QBs and Carson Wentz, a fellow 2016 draftee who was a leading MVP candidate before tearing up his knee last December:

    Dak Prescott: 65.2 percent completion rate, 6,991 pass yards, 45:17 TD-to-INT ratio, 95.5 passer rating, 22-10 W/L record.

    Jimmy Garoppolo: 67.3 percent completion rate, 2,250 pass yards, 12:5 TD-to-INT ratio, 99.7 passer rating, 7-0 W/L record.

    Case Keenum: 61.9 percent completion rate, 8,771 pass yards, 46:27 TD-to-INT ratio, 86.0 passer rating, 20-18 W/L record.

    Carson Wentz: 61.5 percent completion rate, 7,078 pass yards, 49:21 TD-to-INT ratio, 88.8 passer rating, 18-11 W/L record.

  18. the17thearlofoxford says:
    May 11, 2018 at 8:11 pm
    The Philadelphia Eagles are Defending Super Bowl Champs

    That feels good to say hey bro! Should be a great year in the Beast. I like the Giants first two picks as well. The REDSKINS got better as well.

  19. The Truth says:

    ***********************************************************
    so do your negative venom spewing daily posts, grow up man!

