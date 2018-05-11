Doug Pederson on Carson Wentz: He’ll be ready when he’s ready

Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz said this week that he’s “really confident” that he’ll be ready to play in the first week of the regular season, but coach Doug Pederson wasn’t interested in naming a specific date he hopes to see Wentz back in action when discussing the quarterback’s knee rehab on Friday.

Pederson said that Wentz is “making progress each day,” but added that it can be a “fine line” when it comes to doing too much too soon as a result. For now, the plan is to just continue the current process for as long as it takes for Wentz to make it all the way back.

“I’m not going to rush him out there. I’m not going to expose him,” Pederson said, via ESPN.com. “He’ll be ready when he’s ready, and when we feel he’s ready. Right now, we’re encouraged with the progress he’s making.”

Wentz has not been cleared to do anything in practice beyond rehab work and throwing the ball, something that is unlikely to change until training camp. His level of participation as August unfolds will give the best idea about his odds of being in the lineup against the Falcons on September 6.