Posted by Josh Alper on May 11, 2018, 1:02 PM EDT
Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz said this week that he’s “really confident” that he’ll be ready to play in the first week of the regular season, but coach Doug Pederson wasn’t interested in naming a specific date he hopes to see Wentz back in action when discussing the quarterback’s knee rehab on Friday.

Pederson said that Wentz is “making progress each day,” but added that it can be a “fine line” when it comes to doing too much too soon as a result. For now, the plan is to just continue the current process for as long as it takes for Wentz to make it all the way back.

“I’m not going to rush him out there. I’m not going to expose him,” Pederson said, via ESPN.com. “He’ll be ready when he’s ready, and when we feel he’s ready. Right now, we’re encouraged with the progress he’s making.”

Wentz has not been cleared to do anything in practice beyond rehab work and throwing the ball, something that is unlikely to change until training camp. His level of participation as August unfolds will give the best idea about his odds of being in the lineup against the Falcons on September 6.

17 responses to “Doug Pederson on Carson Wentz: He’ll be ready when he’s ready

  3. The problem is what do you do if Foles starts the first 4 games and they’re 4-0 when Wentz is ready to come back? Even worse, what if they’re 0-4 with Foles and Wentz is still hurt?

  4. Good thing their backup won them their only superbowl win ever. This guy hasn’t made it through a season, hasn’t played in a playoff game, and would take a miracle to be ready for week 1. Trade wentz, keep foles maybe?

  8. R B says:

    May 11, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    Good thing their backup won them their only superbowl win ever. This guy hasn’t made it through a season, hasn’t played in a playoff game, and would take a miracle to be ready for week 1. Trade wentz, keep foles maybe?

    ————–

    Umm….No! Foles isn’t a starting caliber QB. He won a Superbowl, but would the Eagles even be in the playoffs if he had to play all year like Case Keenum? I bet you anything they wouldn’t have won the first seed. Wentz is as big of a reason they won the Superbowl as ever. Because of his brilliant play when Wentz got hurt, they for the most part had the top seed locked up. Getting that top seed is a huge factor of who wins the superbowl. Wentz put them in prime position, and Foles just guided the ship. Foles is probably the best backup ever, but Wentz is a top QB in the league.

  9. All of these “what if” comments are funny. I guess that’s the price the haters charge when their rival has two championship-quality QB’s and their team likely doesn’t have one.

  11. I think it’s going to be harder than they expect to ignore that the guy who killed it in the playoffs and beat the Patriots in a Super Bowl is just sitting there on the bench.

  12. “The problem is what do you do if Foles starts the first 4 games and they’re 4-0 when Wentz is ready to come back?”

    Be happy they’re 4-0 how about that?

    That’s the whole point of retaining Foles instead of trading him for draft picks. One of the years Foles started he had 27 TDs and 2 Ints. With good coaching he can do the job. Probably has more starts than any other backup in the league and could start on quite a few teams

  13. mrbiggstuff says:

    May 11, 2018 at 1:42 pm

    All of these “what if” comments are funny. I guess that’s the price the haters charge when their rival has two championship-quality QB’s and their team likely doesn’t have one.

    ———-

    Except they don’t. Is Trent Dilfer a starting QB, or a great QB? He won a Superbowl. Is Flacco a great QB? He won a Superbowl.

    It’s easy to be prisoner of the moment, but fact is Foles succeeded because of a loaded team and smart coaching staff. He is not a QB that can elevate a team which is why Foles has gone to other teams and failed. It’s kind of like Matt Flynn for the Packers. He looked amazing in Green Bay when the team was loaded. He went to other teams and failed. He even didn’t do well for the Packers when the roster was less stacked. Foles will forever be a hero in Philly, buy make no mistake..Wentz is your guy.

  15. Will Wentz be as effective when he gets back. A big part of his game was extending plays and picking up yardage on the ground. Knee injuries take 16-18 months to get back to normal again. I’d just let Foles donhis thing until Wentz is 100%. Nice luxury to have.

  16. ACL injuries typically take a year or more to heal. Wentz may try to hurry up and get back in there, but the job is his unless Nick Foles can win another SB this year.

  17. Foles had two remarkable games against the Vikings and Patriots but, based on his history, no one in their right mind would suggest that he be the starting QB for the Eagles over a healthy Wentz. Pederson is being cautious in his timetable for Wentz because it’s the prudent thing to do. There is no reason to commit, at this point, to Wentz playing at any specific time. But barring any setback in his rehab, there’s also no way that he’ll be on the PUP list come Week 1.

