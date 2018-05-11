Eagles sign 15 undrafted free agents

Getty Images

The reigning Super Bowl champs have added 15 undrafted free agents to their 90-man roster.

The Eagles announced their crop of undrafted rookies as their rookie minicamp got underway on Friday. Included in the group is running back Josh Adams, who ran for 1,430 yards and nine touchdowns for Notre Dame during the 2017 season. He’s part of a deep running back group in Philly, but Corey Clement was able to overcome that to earn a spot in the lineup last year.

The rest of the undrafted additions are Western Michigan linebacker Asantay Brown, UCF offensive lineman Aaron Evans, Purdue defensive end Danny Ezechukwu, South Florida defensive tackle Bruce Hector, Purdue wide receiver Anthony Mahoungou, Southern Illinois safety Ryan Neal, Central Michigan defensive end Joe Ostman, Slippery Rock offensive lineman Ian Park, South Alabama safety Jeremy Reaves, Auburn safety Stephen Roberts, Georgia safety Dominick Sanders, Georgia State cornerback Chandon Sullivan, Oklahoma cornerback Jordan Thomas, and LSU offensive lineman Toby Weatherby.

Philadelphia signed all of their draft picks earlier this week.