Falcons agree to terms with Terrell McClain

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 11, 2018, 6:14 PM EDT
The Falcons took another step toward restocking their defensive line Friday.

The team announced they had agreed to terms with veteran defensive tackle Terrell McClain.

After he was cut by Washington, he drew significant interest in the market, visiting the 49ers, Dolphins and Cowboys (where he had spent the previous three seasons). But the Falcons made sure his visit there today was his last.

McClain will turn 30 before the start of training camp, and should be a good fit with the Falcons. They lost Dontari Poe and Adrian Clayborn in free agency, but they have some young players up front who needed a bit of help.

He’ll rejoin former Cowboys teammate Jack Crawford in Atlanta, and bolster a Falcons interior which features Grady Jarrett and third-round rookie Deadrin Senat.

