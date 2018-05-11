Frank Ragnow headlines four draft picks to sign with Lions

Getty Images

The Lions have their first-round pick under contract.

The team announced on Friday that offensive lineman Frank Ragnow has agreed to his rookie deal with the club. Like all first-round picks, Ragnow’s contract runs for four years with a team option for a fifth season.

Ragnow was the 20th overall pick in the draft after making 33 starts at guard and center at Arkansas. He’s a good bet to start at one or the other in Detroit with Graham Glasgow likely to man the other spot.

The Lions also confirmed that they’ve signed second-round running back Kerryon Johnson and announced the signing of three other picks. Fourth-round defensive tackle Da'shawn Hand, fifth-round tackle Tyrell Crosby and seventh-round fullback Nick Bawden also agreed to deals. Third-round safety Tracy Walker is the only unsigned pick.

In addition to the draft picks, the Lions signed 16 undrafted free agents. They are West Virginia linebacker Al-Rasheed Benton, Central Michigan cornerback Amari Coleman, Texas cornerback Antwuan Davis, USC defensive tackle Josh Fatu, Southeast Missouri cornerback Mike Ford, Florida tight end DeAndre Goolsby, Nebraska cornerback Chris Jones, Cal Poly wide receiver Kyle Lewis, Southeast Missouri linebacker Chad Meredith, Virginia offensive lineman John Montelus, Appalachian State offensive lineman Beau Nunn, Florida wide receiver Brandon Powell, Bowling Green wide receiver Teo Redding, Minnesota punter Ryan Santoso, Missouri safety Anthony Sherrils, and Arizona State defensive lineman JoJo Wicker.