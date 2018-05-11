Friday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Predicting a strong rookie season for Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds.

Said Dolphins coach Adam Gase of rookie RB Kelan Bellage, “He’s a big man that runs fast and can catch the ball well.”

The Patriots coaching staff remained largely stable this offseason.

Trading for DE Henry Anderson could pay off for the Jets.

A look at how the Ravens tight ends complement each other.

Bengals LB Vincent Rey offered some advice to incoming rookies.

The Browns are expected to add an undrafted rookie quarterback to the roster.

College teammates Mason Rudolph and James Washington will hook up at Steelers rookie minicamp.

OL Zach Fulton is looking for boots with spurs now that he’s on the Texans.

The Colts are very high on G Quenton Nelson.

Five tight ends are trying out for the Jaguars at their rookie minicamp.

Which undrafted free agents have the best chance to make the Titans?

K Brandon McManus hopes to be a Broncos captain again in 2018.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes discussed his no-look throws.

The Chargers got an award from Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

The Raiders are back down to three quarterbacks.

The Cowboys don’t want any injuries at rookie minicamp.

RB Saquon Barkley gets on the practice field for the Giants this weekend.

Some Eagles fans are upset at Ticketmaster.

Five things to watch at Washington’s rookie minicamp.

Former Bears RB Matt Forte is moving into broadcasting.

The opening of his wife’s bakery led Lions WR Marvin Jones into a Twitter beef with ESPN’s Darren Rovell.

The Packers should have all their draft picks signed soon.

Getting to know Vikings rookie Colby Gossett.

The Falcons will have 23 players trying out at their rookie minicamp.

CB Donte Johnson is bringing speed to the Panthers secondary.

Veteran defensive tackles Jay Bromley and Tyrunn Walker will be trying out for the Saints.

Ranking the Buccaneers players by social media followers.

Cardinals RB Chase Edmonds says he’s motivated by the birth of his daughter.

The Rams have a pair of TCU products in their rookie class.

The offensive pieces around 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo are better than they were last year.

How will Rashaad Penny measure up to past Seahawks first-round running backs?