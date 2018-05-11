Giants sign Will Hernandez, Kyle Lauletta and 11 undrafted free agents

Getty Images

The Giants have signed second-round pick Will Hernandez.

Hernandez was the second pick of the round after completing his career at UTEP as one of the top-ranked guards in this year’s class. He’s expected to step right into the Giants lineup as they try to improve on their dreadful offensive line play from last season.

The Giants have also signed fourth-round quarterback Kyle Lauletta. The Richmond product will join Davis Webb in competition for the No. 2 spot behind Eli Manning and the title of current prospective heir to the quarterback position with the Giants. The Giants also officially announced the signing of third-round linebacker Lorenzo Carter.

In addition to the draft picks, the Giants have also signed 11 undrafted free agents. They are East Carolina tight end Stephen Baggett, SMU center Evan Brown, Temple safety Sean Chandler, Penn State defensive tackle Tyrell Chavis, Georgia cornerback Aaron Davis, Bethune-Cookman wide receiver Jawill Davis, Tennessee-Chattanooga linebacker Tae Davis, Duke cornerback Byron Fields, Nebraska guard Nick Gates, Penn State cornerback Grant Haley, and Missouri tackle Tyler Howell.

Offensive tackle Laurence Gibson was waived to make room for the newcomers.