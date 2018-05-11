Isaiah Wynn among four Patriots linemen who won’t take part in OTAs

Getty Images

We learned this week that Patriots guard Joe Thuney will have foot surgery that will keep him from taking part in organized team activities this offseason and he won’t be the only offensive lineman on the sideline for OTAs.

Right tackle Marcus Cannon is dealing with an ankle injury, newly acquired tackle Trent Brown is recovering from a shoulder injury and first-round pick Isaiah Wynn is coming off shoulder surgery. Offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia said Friday that all of them will be out during OTAs as a result.

That’s not ideal for a team that is looking for a new left tackle, but Scarnecchia found the bright side by focusing on the chance to get other players more work in the coming weeks.

“Honest to God truth, I look at it all right now as a blessing,” Scarnecchia said, via NESN.com. “Yeah, all right, so we don’t have these guys for the OTAs and all that. Well, somebody else is going to be in there. We’re going to see what they do. And maybe that makes us better in the long run. Maybe that gives a guy a rep that normally wouldn’t get those reps because those guys are in there, and we’ll see what he’s made of. That’s what we’re going to deal with, and, hey, sign me up. I don’t mind it. That’s the job.”

Once Wynn is healthy, Scarnecchia said the team will give him a chance to replace Nate Solder. He said the team felt Wynn was “smart, tough and athletic enough to play the position” in college and will take a look to see if that translates to the professional level.