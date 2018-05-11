Isaiah Wynn among four Patriots linemen who won’t take part in OTAs

Posted by Josh Alper on May 11, 2018, 2:52 PM EDT
We learned this week that Patriots guard Joe Thuney will have foot surgery that will keep him from taking part in organized team activities this offseason and he won’t be the only offensive lineman on the sideline for OTAs.

Right tackle Marcus Cannon is dealing with an ankle injury, newly acquired tackle Trent Brown is recovering from a shoulder injury and first-round pick Isaiah Wynn is coming off shoulder surgery. Offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia said Friday that all of them will be out during OTAs as a result.

That’s not ideal for a team that is looking for a new left tackle, but Scarnecchia found the bright side by focusing on the chance to get other players more work in the coming weeks.

“Honest to God truth, I look at it all right now as a blessing,” Scarnecchia said, via NESN.com. “Yeah, all right, so we don’t have these guys for the OTAs and all that. Well, somebody else is going to be in there. We’re going to see what they do. And maybe that makes us better in the long run. Maybe that gives a guy a rep that normally wouldn’t get those reps because those guys are in there, and we’ll see what he’s made of. That’s what we’re going to deal with, and, hey, sign me up. I don’t mind it. That’s the job.”

Once Wynn is healthy, Scarnecchia said the team will give him a chance to replace Nate Solder. He said the team felt Wynn was “smart, tough and athletic enough to play the position” in college and will take a look to see if that translates to the professional level.

10 responses to “Isaiah Wynn among four Patriots linemen who won’t take part in OTAs

  1. Gotta love Scarr…. biggest secret weapon the Pats have!!!
    & I agree, let your guys get healthy & train/workout the guys you got available & maybe find a diamond in the rough!!??
    Go Pats!!!

  2. I don’t think this means much at all with the anti-Pats gloom and doom brigade working to the hilt all across the league to bash the Pats everywhere and prop up other soup du jour teams.

    I actually like the Trent Brown move and the Tobin, Waddle, Bowanko signings. Between two of these guys, they’ll be back ups.

    You have to figure Brown/Wynn will be the competitors at LT very soon.

    I like my chances with future HOF OL Coach, Dante Scarnecchia, thanks very much.’

  4. Scar is one of the best OL coaches of all time. He’ll figure it out. Just hope Wynn is a LT.

  6. Dante Scarneccia can turn anyone into a starting O-Lineman. Besides BB and Tom Brady, he is the most important person in the Pats organization.

  7. ExitStrategy says:
    May 11, 2018 at 3:51 pm
    Dante Scarneccia can turn anyone into a starting O-Lineman. Besides BB and Tom Brady, he is the most important person in the Pats organization.

    ———

    The Patriots went 3-1 when Brady was suspended two seasons ago. Let’s not overstate his importance, the Patriots can win with almost any QB if the other pieces are in place.

  8. tedmurph says:
    May 11, 2018 at 3:45 pm
    Scar is one of the best OL coaches of all time. He’ll figure it out. Just hope Wynn is a LT

    ##########################

    Please child

  9. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
    May 11, 2018 at 4:06 pm

    The Patriots went 3-1 when Brady was suspended two seasons ago. Let’s not overstate his importance, the Patriots can win with almost any QB if the other pieces are in place.

    ___________

    Cute sample size, pal. I hope you’re not doing analytics for anybody important. Let’s not overstate how successful Bill & Co. are without Tom (not at all in case you didn’t know). Between Cassel, JimmyG and Brissett, you have what, 14 total wins in 20 games played? You think they can sustain that for 16+ years, for 223 wins in 288 played (a higher win % in case you didn’t know).

    Maybe … but Bill has head coached 7 full seasons without Tom Brady and has a winning record in only 2 of them so … odds aren’t great.

  10. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
    May 11, 2018 at 4:0

    The Patriots went 3-1 when Brady was suspended two seasons ago. Let’s not overstate his importance, the Patriots can win with almost any QB if the other pieces are in place.

    ________________________________________________

    Well, considering Bill has a LOSING record with the Pats without Brady I’d say you can’t “overstate” Brady’s importance!

    and- “Patriots can win with almost any QB if the other pieces are in place.”- uhh, same can be said for many teams- see Philly last year.

    The difference with Brady is he can win when the pieces AREN’T in place!

