Jim Kelly attends Bills rookie minicamp, meets with Josh Allen

AP

The greatest quarterback in Bills history attended the team’s rookie minicamp today.

Jim Kelly, the Hall of Fame quarterback who is battling cancer, was at the team facility and met with rookie quarterback Josh Allen, the first-round draft pick the Bills are hoping can take them to the Super Bowl as Kelly did.

Although Kelly is walking with a cane and having some trouble speaking because of the surgery to remove cancerous tumors from his jaw, he greeted Allen and Bills coach Sean McDermott and answered, “I can’t complain” when asked how he’s doing.

After spending time in the hospital the last two months, Kelly is back home in Buffalo, and it’s good to see he’s feeling well enough to visit practice. We continue to wish him well as he recovers.