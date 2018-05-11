Josh Allen hopes Jim Kelly will become a mentor

AP

When the Bills’ next franchise quarterback stepped onto the practice field for the first time on Friday, the team’s last franchise quarterback was there. After practice, rookie Josh Allen had plenty to say about Hall of Famer Jim Kelly.

“For him to come out and show his support and show everybody that he’s doing well speaks volumes because if you want to talk about a tough guy, that’s a tough guy right there to do what he’s been through and to come out and still be himself,” Allen told reporters. “He’s going to be, hopefully, a mentor to me. I’m going to take everything that he said very heavily, just because of what he’s done on the field and what he’s done for the city of Buffalo. As a quarterback in Buffalo, it’s like a dream come true to meet a guy like him.”

And Allen definitely wants to be a guy like him.

“That’s where I want to be,” Allen said. “That’s eventually [my goal in] my career to be regarded in the city of Buffalo like a Jim Kelly. I think that every quarterback who plays here wants to be in the same sentence with him just because of what he is and what he holds for the city.”

The interaction has had a major impact on Allen, even after it ended.

“[I’m] still shaking from meeting him,” Allen said. “He’s a special man.”

He’s a special man who did special things in Buffalo, and the Bills have realized that, in order to ever get back to that point, they need a quarterback who can become one of the best in the league. Allen will get a chance to do that. With Kelly’s help, maybe he will.