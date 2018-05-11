Josh McDaniels “very happy” with decision to stay, wants to be head coach again

Posted by Josh Alper on May 11, 2018, 2:36 PM EDT
Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was 99 percent of the way to becoming the Colts head coach early this offseason, but he backed away at the last minute and opted to remain in his current job.

There was some talk at the time that McDaniels had been convinced to stay by getting more insight into running a team from Bill Belichick that could set him up to be the next head coach in New England. McDaniels said that wasn’t the case in March and reiterated that on Friday, saying that his role is the same and that there are no guarantees about what comes next.

McDaniels also said he’s content with his decision and that he still looks forward to another chance to run a team.

“You know, there’s a lot that goes into those things. It can be very complicated,” McDaniels said, via the Providence Journal. “I’ll say this, I’ve stated again and again that I definitely want to be a head coach again. At the same time, I love being here. This is where my kids were born and raised. We’ve made a pretty special life here and that’s not an easy thing to leave. There’s a lot to consider. Certainly, leaving here, I don’t take lightly, ever. I would never take that lightly. It was a difficult process and I’ve very happy with the decision that we made and grateful to be here and continue working towards the 2018 season.”

Assuming Belichick doesn’t decide to end his run, next offseason will provide insight into whether other teams are interested in doing the interview dance with McDaniels after he didn’t make it to the altar this time around.

33 responses to “Josh McDaniels “very happy” with decision to stay, wants to be head coach again

  2. Smart move. Everyone was quick to rip him when he decided to ultimately stay rather than take the Colts job, but I’m sure there were a host of reasons that most people are unaware of.

  5. What about the assistant coaches who moved their families to be part of his staff? Aren’t there lives as special? Indy was gracious enough to retain them after a complete d bag move.

  8. The Colts thought McDaniels was going to be their new head coach,but he was just joshing them.

  9. A week before announcing McD, Colts claimed Luck was fine again. Then in the week before McD was to leave NE, Luck was independently medically evaluated (prob at McD’s bidding). A week afterwards, amid all the Colts’ cries of jilter, Ballard quietly admitted that Luck wasn’t fine but had merely “turned a corner”. Coincidence?

    Also, after Colts’ noise about McD having somehow hired “all” their assistants and then left them “all” out to dry, they were still hiring – at least 3 more announced in weeks afterwards.

    Colts knew McD dithered when he found out about Luck, so announced him anyway hoping to force his hand, and prob promised to get loud if he backed out at the last minute. It also took attention/anger away from Luck’s latest downgrade. Another week later Ballard admitted the late withdrawal had been all within McD’s “perogative” – in other words, thru the negotiations Josh had retained a get-out, so Colts had no right announcing him. Colts are good at fake noise.

  12. People will rip Josh and ignore the fact the Colts violated basic business themselves by announcing he would be their coach before they ever had his name on a contract.

    Seems likely he got wind that Luck was still incapable of throwing a football and wouldn’t likely be playing this season and the Colts were lying to him about that.

  13. This dude will not get another shot with an NFL team for awhile. It’s not like he was amazing in Denver. People thought he needed to mature after that. Then he pulls a hardcore D-move on Indy and the assistants that moved to Indy for him. Sorry, Josh you are pariah around the league.

  14. He’s dead in the water unless he comes up with plausible reasons why he didn’t go to Indy. “My kids were born here” – yeah, OK – you have limited yourself to one team. WAKE UP!

  16. ikeclanton says:
    May 11, 2018 at 2:45 pm
    Smart move. Everyone was quick to rip him when he decided to ultimately stay rather than take the Colts job, but I’m sure there were a host of reasons that most people are unaware of.
    __________________
    Maybe he should have let all of those assistants know of his ‘reasons’ before they quit their jobs and moved their families.
    Class move by the Colts to make up for what this child did to them.

  19. Good luck with that Josh. Let us know when you are the new HC out at Emporia State. That’s as close to an NFL HC you will ever get.

  20. ikeclanton says:
    May 11, 2018 at 2:45 pm
    Smart move. Everyone was quick to rip him when he decided to ultimately stay rather than take the Colts job, but I’m sure there were a host of reasons that most people are unaware of.

    ———————-

    I am not even sure why he took the call from Ballard. I read Ballard apolgized for the |Colts role in the Deflategate framejob and that it was mostly led by Grigson before his firing, but still.

    Irsay had to have known and the Pats simply are not dumb.

    With a little prodding from Baltimore and Goodell blessing the actions, Framegate II still lingers, now even years later.

    They stole my teams’ draft picks to cheat. Maybe we win that SB this past year with our 1st and 4th rder?

    Still, though, why any Pats employee would ever even listen to one of these scummy, cheating franchises, is beyond me.

  21. He’s untrustworthy, a bore and an abject failure at the head coaching gig so why go any further

  22. Have you ever been arrested for anything? …like anything at all? (Its legal to ask in Massachusetts, just illegal for it to be on an employment application. For the folks who thumbs up…it’s illegal to ask.)

  24. Who wouldn’t want to keep learning from the greatest coach in history? I’d sweep the floors for free just to be able to be in the hallway outside the meeting rooms.

  25. Best of luck finding that next head coach opportunity in the near future. If it comes soon, it’ll have to be replacing Belichick in Foxborough. After his Colts back-track, other teams will be wary of McDaniels.

  27. Luck’s done, I don’t blame Josh for bolting after finding out the truth about Luck’s health.

  28. McDaniels also said he’s content with his decision and that he still looks forward to another chance to run a team.

    A Pop Warner team might hire him. No NFL team will even give him an interview after he accepted the Colts job then backed out at the last moment. Besides, all he did in Denver was trade away his best players and was 11-17 as the Broncos coach. Add all that together and the only place he will ever get a HC job in the NFL is with the Patriots if BB retires. He’ll quickly get fired there after a few years when he coaches them to the basement.

    McDaniels needs to keep his mouth shut. He’s a weasel.

  29. ikeclanton says:
    May 11, 2018 at 2:45 pm
    Smart move. Everyone was quick to rip him when he decided to ultimately stay rather than take the Colts job, but I’m sure there were a host of reasons that most people are unaware of.
    ————–
    It wasn’t that he decided to not take the Colts job. It was that he agreed to take the job and started hiring staff to be part of his team. Those members left their current teams uprooting their lives to join his staff. Were the staff members expected to crawl back pleading to their previous teams? What if they had already hired someone already? You can try to spin it however you want, total d-bag move.

  30. Belichicks coaching tree speaks for itself…. administrative assistants…. Not head coaches.

  32. tylawspick6 says:
    May 11, 2018 at 3:38 pm
    Still, though, why any Pats employee would ever even listen to one of these scummy, cheating franchises, is beyond me.
    ——————
    My guess is because they’d feel right at home, as if they’d never left.

