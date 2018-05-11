Josh McDaniels “very happy” with decision to stay, wants to be head coach again

AP

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was 99 percent of the way to becoming the Colts head coach early this offseason, but he backed away at the last minute and opted to remain in his current job.

There was some talk at the time that McDaniels had been convinced to stay by getting more insight into running a team from Bill Belichick that could set him up to be the next head coach in New England. McDaniels said that wasn’t the case in March and reiterated that on Friday, saying that his role is the same and that there are no guarantees about what comes next.

McDaniels also said he’s content with his decision and that he still looks forward to another chance to run a team.

“You know, there’s a lot that goes into those things. It can be very complicated,” McDaniels said, via the Providence Journal. “I’ll say this, I’ve stated again and again that I definitely want to be a head coach again. At the same time, I love being here. This is where my kids were born and raised. We’ve made a pretty special life here and that’s not an easy thing to leave. There’s a lot to consider. Certainly, leaving here, I don’t take lightly, ever. I would never take that lightly. It was a difficult process and I’ve very happy with the decision that we made and grateful to be here and continue working towards the 2018 season.”

Assuming Belichick doesn’t decide to end his run, next offseason will provide insight into whether other teams are interested in doing the interview dance with McDaniels after he didn’t make it to the altar this time around.