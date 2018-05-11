Lions sign second-rounder Kerryon Johnson

Getty Images

The Lions open their rookie minicamp on Friday and their second-round pick will head into it with a newly signed contract.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that running back Kerryon Johnson agreed to the standard four-year deal for players drafted after the first round. Given recent trends, it shouldn’t be long before first-rounder Frank Ragnow and the team’s other four picks are also signed.

Johnson was the sixth running back selected in this year’s draft and comes to Detroit after three years at Auburn. He ran 285 times for 1,391 yards and 18 touchdowns in his final college season.

Johnson joins a backfield that also has Ameer Abdullah, LeGarrette Blount and Theo Riddick in the mix for carries as the Lions try to find their first 1,000-yard rusher since the 2013 season.