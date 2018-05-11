NFL: No further action needed against Russ Brandon

Getty Images

Former Bills CEO Russ Brandon will be facing no further issues following his abrupt resignation.

The NFL announced on Friday that it has investigated the situation, and that the case can be closed.

“We are satisfied the club addressed the matter in a timely, thorough and appropriate manner,” the league said, via WIVB.com. “There will be no further action by the league office.”

The team did not specify the reason for Brandon’s departure after more than 20 years with the team. The Buffalo News reported that Brandon resigned amid an internal investigation regarding workplace misconduct.

While no discipline was imposed on Brandon or the Bills, other NFL teams may not be inclined to give Brandon a landing spot, given the current climate. He worked for two Major League Baseball teams — the Yankees and the Marlins — before joining the Bills in 1997.