Panthers sign Kenjon Barner, two draft picks

Getty Images

The Panthers announced on Thursday that running back Fozzy Whittaker will miss the 2018 season after tearing his ACL and they added another back to the roster on Friday.

Kenjon Barner has signed a deal with the team for the 2018 season. Barner visited with the Bills earlier this week.

Barner played 13 regular season games and all three postseason games for the Eagles last season. He didn’t see much time on offense, but was a regular on special teams and returned kicks. The latter roles may be his best bet for playing time in Carolina with C.J. Anderson joining Christian McCaffrey at the top of the depth chart.

Carolina also announced the signing of two draft picks. Third-round safety Rashaan Gaulden and seventh-round linebacker Andre Smith join five other picks with deals, leaving only first-round wideout D.J. Moore unsigned from this year’s class.