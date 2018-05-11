Patriots sign six of nine draft picks

Getty Images

The Patriots announced they have gotten six of nine draft selections under contract.

Fifth-round choice Ja’Whaun Bentley, sixth-round picks Christian Sam and Braxton Berrios and seventh-round selections Danny Etling, Keion Crossen and Ryan Izzo all signed their four-year deals.

The team also made official the signings of nine rookie free agents and the release of offensive lineman Tony Garcia.

Bentley played in 38 games over his four-year career at Purdue. The linebacker made 272 total tackles, one sack, two interceptions with one returned for a touchdown and seven passes defensed.

Sam played in 35 games over his four-year career at Arizona State. The linebacker made 240 total tackles, one sack and three pass breakups.

Berrios, a receiver at Miami, appeared in 46 career games with 20 starts. He caught 100 passes for 1,175 yards and nine touchdowns. The Hurricanes also used him as a returner.

Etling served as a two-year starter at quarterback at LSU after transferring from Purdue following the 2014 season. He went 16-7 while passing for 4,586 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Crossen, a defensive back, played 46 games with 23 starts at Western Carolina. He made 165 tackles, one sack, three interceptions and 19 pass breakups.

Izzo, a tight end at Florida State, appeared in 41 games with 36 starts and totaled 54 career receptions for 761 yards and six touchdowns.