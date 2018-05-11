Rams want to wear blue and yellow uniforms more often, but NFL says no

Getty Images

Since the Rams moved back to Los Angeles, questions have raged about which uniforms they should wear: The blue and white of Merlin Olsen in the 1960s? The blue and yellow of Eric Dickerson in the 1980s? The blue and gold of the St. Louis years? Some combination?

The Rams are working on a permanent answer, but in the meantime they’d like to wear the Dickerson-style throwbacks more. The NFL, however, has other ideas.

Rams COO Kevin Demoff says the team has asked the NFL for permission to wear the blue and yellow throwbacks more often, but the NFL limited the Rams to wearing them twice last season. Demoff said he’s working on explaining to the league office that the fans would prefer those uniforms.

“We have spent the year educating them on our fan base,” Demoff told the Los Angeles Times. “We forwarded them all of the fan complaints, the emails we get, so I think they’re well aware of our fans’ preferences.”

Demoff said the Navy blue jerseys the Rams have worn aren’t anyone’s favorite.

“It was always with the idea that we’d be able to revisit it during the offseason when there’s more time to plan,” he said. “Hopefully, they recognize the challenge we have and appreciate the connection the fan base has to the blue and yellow. If we can avoid wearing our Navy jerseys next year, we will.”

It’s a bit odd that the NFL won’t let teams wear whatever uniforms they want, but it appears that the Rams still have some work to do to convince the league to let them wear those Dickerson-style uniforms on a full-time basis.