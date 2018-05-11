Report: Patriots cutting Antonio Garcia

Getty Images

The Patriots are parting ways with last year’s third-round pick.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Patriots are releasing offensive tackle Antonio Garcia with a failed-physical designation.

Garcia didn’t play last year because of blood clots in his lungs, spending the season on the non-football injury list. They traded up to take him 85th overall last year.

Garcia said in March he had been cleared to return, but the Patriots apparently had a different opinion.

The Patriots are looking for options to replace left tackle Nate Solder (who split for the money with the Giants), and traded for Trent Brown to compete along with rookie Isaiah Wynn and others.