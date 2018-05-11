Saints defensive end Alex Okafor expects to be ready for training camp

Getty Images

New Orleans Saints defensive end Alex Okafor believes he’ll be ready to go for the start of training camp after a torn Achilles tendon brought his 2017 season to an abrupt end.

According to Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, Okafor is encouraged by his recovery but won’t push the envelope either.

“I’m right on track,” Okafor said Wednesday. “I should be ready to go by training camp, but honestly, at this point, there’s no rush. We’re just trying to take it one day at a time and make sure that when I do come back I’m right back where I was.”

Despite playing in just 10 games last year before the injury ended his season, Okafor managed 4.5 sacks and had a career-high 43 tackles and two forced fumbles.

The Saints decided to bring Okafor back despite the injury, signing him to a two-year deal in March.