Sanjay Lal saw more “inconsistencies” in Dez Bryant’s game in 2017

New Cowboys receivers coach Sanjay Lal closely studied Dez Bryant‘s route running on film from 2017 before the team made a decision on the receiver’s future. He saw the same thing Cowboys scouting chief Will McClay did — inconsistency.

“I still saw he’s physical and violent at the route top,” Lal said, via Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News. “He’s still one of the best slant runners in the league.

“Without getting into specifics, I just saw more inconsistencies in his game [than in previous years].”

Lal declined to expound on the inconsistencies he saw.

It echoed what McClay said after the draft in a radio interview, pointing out Bryant’s inability “to win one-on-one, to win downfield” as well as the receiver’s “inconsistency.” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who remains close with Bryant, disagreed earlier this week, saying Bryant still can make a “significant contribution” to a team.

Lal also provided a complimentary assessment of Bryant’s game overall.

“I would always pull Dez Bryant cut-ups, ‘Here’s how you go play violently for a ball; here’s how you turn on a back-shoulder fade,'” Lal said. “I have a whole slant cut-up of Dez Bryant, so I’ve been a great admirer of how he plays the game. I still think he has that.”

Bryant remains without a job after the Cowboys released him a month ago.