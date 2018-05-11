Sanjay Lal saw more “inconsistencies” in Dez Bryant’s game in 2017

Posted by Charean Williams on May 11, 2018, 4:45 PM EDT
Getty Images

New Cowboys receivers coach Sanjay Lal closely studied Dez Bryant‘s route running on film from 2017 before the team made a decision on the receiver’s future. He saw the same thing Cowboys scouting chief Will McClay did — inconsistency.

“I still saw he’s physical and violent at the route top,” Lal said, via Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News. “He’s still one of the best slant runners in the league.

“Without getting into specifics, I just saw more inconsistencies in his game [than in previous years].”

Lal declined to expound on the inconsistencies he saw.

It echoed what McClay said after the draft in a radio interview, pointing out Bryant’s inability “to win one-on-one, to win downfield” as well as the receiver’s “inconsistency.” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who remains close with Bryant, disagreed earlier this week, saying Bryant still can make a “significant contribution” to a team.

Lal also provided a complimentary assessment of Bryant’s game overall.

“I would always pull Dez Bryant cut-ups, ‘Here’s how you go play violently for a ball; here’s how you turn on a back-shoulder fade,'” Lal said. “I have a whole slant cut-up of Dez Bryant, so I’ve been a great admirer of how he plays the game. I still think he has that.”

Bryant remains without a job after the Cowboys released him a month ago.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Sanjay Lal saw more “inconsistencies” in Dez Bryant’s game in 2017

  1. All you coaches need to shut up. This man played his heart out for the team and now it seems he can’t latch onto a team, have a heart and ease up on the criticisms.

  3. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who remains close with Bryant, disagreed earlier this week, saying Bryant still can make a “significant contribution” to a team.
    ———-
    From everything just read they still think he still he has all the tools to be a great receiver.

  5. From everything I just read, the coaches still think he is a great receiver and could contribute to any team. I think the question is how much he gets paid and his attitude that got him cut.

  6. Did he also notice the inconsistencies on the coaches part? Inconsistent play calling, inconsistently asking Dez to run routes that aren’t his strength. Our coaching staff seem to struggle putting players into positions to be successful. More going on here than just Dez’s inconsistency. However, he still wasn’t worth what he was due to earn either.

  7. xavier179 says: “All you coaches need to shut up. This man played his heart out for the team and now it seems he can’t latch onto a team, have a heart and ease up on the criticisms.”
    ———————————-

    Right, because other teams don’t have scouts or WR coaches to pour over last year’s game film to recognize the same inconsistencies for themselves…

  8. Wasn’t this sanjay character on America’s got talent or some foolish show like that

  9. Dez can still contribute in the right situation. Still on of the best weapons in the red zone with his high point, aggressive nose for the football. A team cannot expect him to become a technical route runner in a timing offense, however, he is not able to consistently run his routes on schedule–doesn’t have to be open every play but most run precise routes and allow the QB to go through the progressions and assess where to go with the football.

  12. I think once he hit it big financially his motivation slacked a little … and that’s all it takes to drop you back into the pack.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!