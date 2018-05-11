Saquon Barkley: I’m more than a running back

AP

As part of his push for a new contract with the Steelers over the last two years, Le'Veon Bell has pointed to his ability as a receiver to make the argument that he’s more than just a running back.

That argument hasn’t landed him a long-term deal, but it seems to have resonated with the top running back in this year’s draft. Saquon Barkley met with reporters on Friday at the start of Giants minicamp and responded to those who think No. 2 overall is too high to draft a running back.

Barkley ran through all the things he can do and cited Bell and Ezekiel Elliott as examples of why he views himself as “completely more than a running back.”

“I’m not a guy that you just line up in the backfield and just going bang his head, bang his head, bang his head,” Barkley said, via ESPN.com. “I’m a guy that is willing to do whatever it is for the team, whether it is a kick returner, whether it be a punt returner, whether it be running down on kickoffs, whether it’s line up in the slot, whether it’s run a dummy play, fake play. Whatever it takes. I want to be an athlete. I’m not just a running back. I play the running back position. I want to be an all-around back and all-around player.”

The Giants have talked about Barkley in a similar fashion and he should get every chance to prove how many ways he can help the team during his rookie season. That won’t have any contract implications for a while, but it could have big ones on the Giants’ record after a 3-13 campaign in 2017.