Steelers sign James Washington

The Steelers have signed second-rounder James Washington, a source told PFT. He becomes the fourth of the team’s seven draft picks to sign a four-year deal.

Pittsburgh made the Oklahoma State receiver the 60th overall selection.

Washington made 226 catches for 4,472 yards and 39 touchdowns. He also rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown.

The Steelers were in need of receiver depth after trading Martavis Bryant to the Raiders. Washington played with the Steelers’ third-round pick, quarterback Mason Rudolph, at Oklahoma State. Rudolph is one of the Steelers’ three draft picks to remain unsigned.