Terrell McClain world tour heads to Atlanta

Veteran defensive tackle Terrell McClain is taking his time finding a new team, and giving everyone a chance to woo him.

According to multiple reports, McClain is visiting the Falcons today.

He met with the Cowboys yesterday, and has also visited the Dolphins and 49ers since being released by Washington.

The 29-year-old McClain bounced around a bit early in his career. The former second-rounder of the Panthers also played a couple of years with the Texans before blossoming with the Cowboys.

The Falcons need some help up front after losing Dontari Poe in free agency, and admitted after the draft they were still looking.