Getty Images

New Texans General Manager Brian Gaine’s retooling of his front office is continuing.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Texans college scouting director Jon Carr is leaving the team for the same job with the Jets.

The Texans hired former Patriots scout James Liipfert as college scouting director.

Assistant G.M. Jimmy Raye III and assistant director of college scouting Mike Martin are also leaving Houston.