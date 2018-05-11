Texans place Jeff Allen on PUP

Getty Images

The Texans placed starting right guard Jeff Allen on the reserve physically unable to perform list, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports. Allen no longer counts on the team’s 90-man roster.

Allen, 28, has missed six games in the two seasons he has played in Houston since the Texans signed him to a four-year, $28 million deal. He has dealt with concussion and ankle injuries.

He spent four seasons with the Chiefs before leaving for the Texans’ free agent offer in the 2016 offseason.

Zach Fulton and Senio Kelemete are options as the starting guards if the Texans decide to part ways with Allen.