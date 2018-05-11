Texans sign 13 undrafted free agents

Getty Images

The Texans officially announced that they have their full draft class under contract on Friday and also released the names of the 13 undrafted rookies that have signed with the team.

The group includes three offensive linemen as the Texans continue to retool their unit after disappointing results last season. One player they hope will deliver is K.J. Malone, who played left tackle at LSU and is the son of NBA great Karl Malone. The Texans list him as a guard, so he will be switching positions while trying to earn a spot on the Houston roster.

Anthony Coyle will also be moving to guard after playing tackle at Fordham. Jaryd Jones-Smith will stay at tackle after starting nine games on the right side at Pittsburgh last year.

The rest of the undrafted additions to the Texans roster are Georgia linebacker Davin Bellamy, San Jose State cornerback Andre Chachere, Washington running back Lavon Coleman, Tennessee punter Trevor Daniel, SMU defensive end Mason Gentry, Maryland nose tackle Kingsley Opara, Limestone wide receiver Vyncint Smith, Toledo running back Terry Swanson, Pittsburgh wide receiver Jester Weah, and Florida State defensive end Jalen Wilkerson.