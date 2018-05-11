Third man arrested for burglary of Rob Gronkowski’s house

Getty Images

A third man has been arrested for the burglary of New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski‘s house during Super Bowl week.

According to the Associated Press, Shane Denn, 26, was arrested in Maine by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Eric Tyrrell and Anthony Almeida had already been arrested and pleaded not guilty to charges relating to the break-in. Foxborough Police Chief William Baker said authorities will seek to have Denn extradited back to Massachusetts.

Gronkowski alerted authorities to the burglary upon returning home from the Super Bowl in Minneapolis. The break-in is alleged to have happened while Gronkowski was playing in the game.