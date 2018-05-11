Tim Montgomery expects Josh Gordon to mentor Antonio Callaway

Getty Images

Former Olympic gold medalist Tim Montgomery has overcome his own demons, which has served him well in his second career of helping troubled athletes. Montgomery works with athletes with substance abuse and other off-field issues at his training facility Never Underestimate My Ability (NUMA) in Gainesville, Florida.

He assisted Josh Gordon in getting a second chance and most recently has worked with Antonio Callaway. Gordon and Callaway now are teammates in Cleveland after the Browns made Callaway a fourth-round pick.

“It’s very ironic that Antonio and Josh Gordon ended up on the same team,” Montgomery told Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “Now Josh Gordon gets the opportunity to play big brother and I think Josh is going to do a great job of that.”

Montgomery said Gordon will serve as a “big brother” to Callaway.

“Josh always had his big brother looking out for him, and now he can be that mentor and be that guy, and that’s what he needs,” Montgomery said.