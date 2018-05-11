Trey Edmunds: Mark Ingram suspension won’t change my approach

Getty Images

Saints running back Mark Ingram has been suspended for the first four games of the regular season and Saints coach Sean Payton said this week that the team has no plans to bring in outside help at the position.

That means there will be a chance for at least one of the team’s reserve running backs to get a big bump in playing time alongside Alvin Kamara. One of the players who will be in the mix for that chance is Trey Edmunds, who ran nine times for 48 yards and a touchdown last season while also playing an integral role on special teams.

Edmunds is looking at a bigger opportunity, but he said it won’t change the way he’s approaching the offseason.

“What I’m going to do is what I was going to do anyway, which is go out there, work hard and just improve my game in all aspects — offensively and special teams-wise,” Edmunds said, via ESPN.com. “I just hope the best for Mark because he’s a great friend and a better teammate.”

Jonathan Williams and sixth-round pick Boston Scott will also be vying for playing time in Ingram’s absence in the months to come.