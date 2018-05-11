Washington guard Arie Kouandjio suffers quad injury

Getty Images

The offseason has claimed another player, perhaps for the entire 2018 season.

According to J.P. Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, left guard Arie Kouandjio suffered a quadriceps injury which could knock him out the entire year.

It’s unclear whether Kouandjio suffered the injury during team workouts, or when exactly he was injured.

The former fourth-round pick started the final six games for Washington last year, after he was initially cut following training camp. He spent time on the Ravens practice squad but came back when injuries hit.

Washington signed guard Shawn Lauvao last week.

Panthers running back Fozzy Whittaker suffered a torn ACL during non-contact team workouts last week, and will miss the entire season.