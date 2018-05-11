West Virginia has a gambling deal, unless it doesn’t

Getty Images

West Virginia often is mocked for being behind the times. When it comes to the looming proliferation of sports wagering, my home state resides on the cutting edge.

In fact, we’re so far ahead of the curve that the process has apparently gotten ahead of itself. Because the recent announcement by Governor Jim Justice of a deal that would include the state’s casinos (but absolutely, positively not the state) paying an integrity fee to the sports leagues apparently was premature.

Via the Charleston Gazette-Mail, the Governor’s proclamation of a done deal is being challenged by others involved in the crafting of a sports wagering program.

“I don’t know how in the world we got to the point where the governor says there is a deal. There is no deal in place,” West Virginia Gaming and Racing Association president John Cavacini said.

Separate questions have emerged regarding whether, if the deal has been struck, the meetings resulting in the consensus violated the state’s open meetings law, which means that a legal challenge could be coming.

The director of the West Virginia Lottery Commission, Alan Larrick, pushed back against his boss more gently, explaining that there’s “an agreement in principle,” but not final deal. Larrick also acknowledged that a so-called “integrity fee” is on the table.