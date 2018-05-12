Adam Vinatieri now has teammates born after he played his first NFL game

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 12, 2018, 5:58 AM EDT
Adam Vinatieri, the Colts’ 45-year-old kicker, has reached a landmark few NFL players have achieved: He now has teammates who were born after he made his NFL debut.

Vinatieri played his first NFL game on September 1, 1996, kicking a field goal and an extra point for the Patriots in a loss to the Dolphins. The Colts released their full roster of rookies for this weekend’s minicamp, and it shows two players born after that: running back Nyheim Hines, born November 12, 1996, and cornerback Henre’ Toliver, born October 21, 1996.

Last year Vinatieri had a teammate in Quincy Wilson who was less than a month old when Vinatieri made his NFL debut. Wilson was born on August 16, 1996.

Vinatieri has kicked 559 field goals and scored 2,487 points in his career, both second-most in NFL history behind Morten Andersen. If he plays all 16 games he’s sure to break Andersen’s record, and his young teammates will be there to see NFL history that started before they were old enough to watch football.

  1. Vinny will retire the GOAT kicker. Amazing career.

    Interestingly though, 34yr old Gostkowski’s stats are (fractionally) even better – to catch Vinny he’d have to keep up that production another 10yrs (!) but he did start at 22, Vinny was 24. And crazily, Justin Tucker’s stats are slightly better than both, but he’s only 28 and so is a silly long way (maybe 16yrs!) from reaching Vinny’s career totals. It’s technically possible for both guys to do it, but a very tall order and I’m guessing Vinny stays the GOAT for our generation.

