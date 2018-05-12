Ameer Abdullah frustrated with light workload in Lions’ offense

Getty Images

Lions running back Ameer Abdullah wants the ball more. He’s probably not going to get it.

Abdullah, who had 165 carries for 552 yards last season, said on Michael Rapaport’s podcast that he got down last year because he often went long stretches of games without getting the ball.

“It’s frustrating, especially coming from Nebraska where I was the guy, I knew I was going to get the ball at least 20 times a game,” Abdullah said, via MLive.com. “For me, it’s not necessarily getting a certain number of touches. It’s getting meaningful touches and getting into a rhythm. That’s where it gets kind of frustrating.”

The Lions have a new head coach in Matt Patricia but the same offensive coordinator in Jim Bob Cooter, so there’s little reason to think Abdullah’s frustrations are going to change.

In fact, the real question is whether the Lions will even keep Abdullah around this year. Detroit drafted running back Kerryon Johnson in the second round and signed LeGarrette Blount in free agency, and Abdullah is going to have to compete for a roster spot. His 165 carries last year may be 165 more carries than he gets in Detroit this year.