Bills sign Tremaine Edmunds

AP

The Bills’ first pick in round one, quarterback Josh Allen, remains unsigned. Their second first-round pick, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, has a contract.

The team announced that Edmunds signed a contract before the second day of the team’s rookie minicamp.

“I’m telling you Tremaine is a freak,” Josh Allen recently said regarding Edmunds, via the team’s official website. “I told him, ‘Just don’t hit me.’ He’s a presence out there because he’s tall and lengthy. He’s just built. He doesn’t have an ounce of fat on him. I’m glad he’s on my team.”

Buffalo traded up from No. 22 to No. 16 to get Edmunds. Earlier in the round, the Bills had traded from No. 12 to No. 7 to get Allen.

The Bills now have only two unsigned draft picks: Allen and third-round defensive tackle Harrison Phillips.