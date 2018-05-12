Catch up on #PFTPM this weekend

Getty Images

There’s a relatively new podcasting phenomenon that continues to be a well-kept secret. Too well-kept, unfortunately.

It’s #PFTPM, a free-form, open-ended, unscripted, format-optional, look at a variety of NFL issues, along with anything else that happens to cross my mind. It enjoys a loyal and exclusive (i.e., small) group of zealous listeners, which has dubbed itself the @PFTPMPosse.

They insisted on an appearance on the podcast from PFT Live cohost Chris Simms, who seems to be exercising his toking muscles in the photo accompanying this post. It happened on Thursday, and it was the best episode yet. PFT Live producer Rob “Stats” Guerrera, who generally resents #PFTPM because he has no involvement in it, said, “Holy crap, it was awesome!” And he suggested playing two different clips from the discussion during Friday’s PFT Live.

If you missed it, you can listen to it below. Along with all other recent episodes.

And if you like it, subscribe, rate, and review the podcast. Also, spread the word. The @PFTPMPosse isn’t exclusive (i.e., small) by choice.