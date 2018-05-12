Pat Shurmur wants Landon Collins to stop talking about Ereck Flowers

Getty Images

Giants safety Landon Collins said that offensive tackle Ereck Flowers has stayed away from the team’s offseason program because of hurt feelings. Giants coach Pat Shurmur thinks Collins should have kept that to himself.

Shurmur said today that Collins shouldn’t be talking about Flowers, and that he wants his players focused on doing their own jobs, not on anyone else’s issues.

“That’s not for Landon to talk about,” Shurmur said. “I don’t think our players should be talking about another players’ situation.”

Shurmur said that although Flowers hasn’t been with the team, he has been in contact with the team.

“We’ve been in contact with Ereck. I heard he’s in good shape,” Shurmur said. “I can’t wait for him to be here. Like I said, there were some things he did last year that were really good. I look forward to him being here at some point and working with him.”

So Shurmur sounds less concerned about the absence of Flowers than about other players talking about the absence of Flowers.