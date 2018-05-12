Texas police search records for copy of police report in Patricia case

With Lions coach Matt Patricia vowing on Thursday to “clear my name” but with no specifics provided in order to come to the detached, unbiased conclusion that Patricia was falsely accused of aggravated sexual assault in 1996, reporters will now attempt to fill in the gaps by uncovering forgotten or previously unknown facts. The process already has begun.

According to Tresa Baldas of the Detroit Free Press, police in South Padre Island, Texas have begun searching files in storage manually in an effort to locate a paper copy of the police report.

Currently available documents, per Baldas, show that the alleged victim received treatment on the evening of the alleged incident at Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville, Texas. Matt Patricia and Greg Dietrich were arrested that same night, and they were indicted by a grand jury four months later.

The case was due to go to trial on October 21, 1997. The prosecution’s witnesses included (beyond the alleged victim) a nurse, a doctor, a police detective, a police officer, and a friend of the alleged victim. Obviously, however, prosecutors did not believe that a conviction could have been obtained without the testimony of the alleged victim, who chose not to testify, citing the stress of a trial.

The Free Press reports that, although a medical examination occurred of the alleged victim, it’s unknown whether DNA samples were obtained from the defendants.

The search for more facts will continue, with the key question being whether the alleged victim will choose to tell her story now, and then whether her story seems credible and persuasive. If that happens, Patricia may have to do something more than generally state that he is innocent.

Again, he may be. Absent proof to the contrary, he’s entitled to the presumption of innocence and the benefit of the doubt. But if there’s contrary proof, professional journalists will be looking for it.

And that’s really what journalism in sports is, or at least should be. The vast majority of the “reports” that emerge every single day amount to advance notice (often as brief as a matter of minutes) of a transaction that is about to be announced by a team or the league office. True journalism entails finding out things that otherwise aren’t known, and won’t be.

Although Lions receiver Golden Tate has objected to the fact that the 22-year-old incident has become a story, Patricia is a public figure whose life is and will be, to a certain extent, an open book. A criminal prosecution for felony sexual assault is a matter of public record, no different (but much more serious) than property transactions, divorce paperwork, and death certificates.

The fact that the Lions didn’t know about the incident before hiring Patricia creates added interest, and his decision to address the situation publicly with a general denial but no specifics opens the door to a search for more.

If it’s a false accusation, Patricia actually should welcome the opportunity for the facts to come out now. “While I’m thankful on one level that the process worked and the case was dismissed, at the same time I was never given the opportunity to defend myself or to allow to push back with the truth to clear my name,” Patricia said Thursday.

Professing innocence into a vacuum of facts doesn’t clear anyone’s name. Proof does. The search for specific proof continues, in part because Patricia and the Lions have declined so far to provide any.

  4. charger383 says:
    May 12, 2018 at 4:13 pm

    charges dismissed shows a weaker case than a trial and not guilty

    Not true. In any criminal case, the testimony of the victim(s) is central to the case. If the victim chooses not to testify (which she chose not to) then your case collapses! No D/A in his/her right mind will go ahead and attempt to try a case without that testimony.

  5. Here’s the thing Florio-I’ve seen these articles many, many times on players being accused of sexual assault or domestic violence or a similar crime. I’ve seen them on this site, amongst others. And the point that you’re making-that innocence should be presumed in the absence of proof of an accusation, or that the accused at the very least should have the right to be cleared if he is innocent-never once comes up. This is the first time I’ve gotten the impression from reading the article that the accused actually deserves to be heard as much as the accuser.

    My point is this: every time a player or whomever is merely accused of sexual crimes or domestic crimes, these articles always end up being about the NFL’s stance on punishing players. They’re NEVER like this, offering a clear and concise argument for allowing the accused to stand up for himself. We sit here and rant and rage about the NFL’s inadequacy, how it needs to take a stand, how all NFL players get away with everything…and then, all of a sudden, someone like Ezekiel Elliot (who is at best innocent, and at worst unjustly punished) is handed a harsh sentence because the NFL hears all the bad press it’s getting for NOT jumping to conclusions quickly enough. The article above is true for everyone who is accused of a crime, especially one as serious as this. Why not write it more often? Why not extend the right of self defense to everyone? Maybe if this was the response instead of soap box pontificating that we see every time an accusation occurs, the NFL would be under less pressure to be the judge and jury it so desperately tries (and fails) to be.

  6. I don’t get the point here. So the Lions didn’t know about it and didn’t “uncover” this before hiring him……so what even if they did? Am i to understand that NOT being tried for a charge 22 years ago means he shouldn’t ever be allowed to have a job? That he doesn’t deserve to coach football? Why is there no “heat” on New England for employing him all those years if that’s the case? Why don’t we just skip all this employment debate and just lock him up because of unproven accusations from half a lifetime ago? That’s what we want here, right? To forget the whole “innocent until proven guilty” concept and just go straight to “you’re guilty because we assume so”? Cast him out from society because we THINK there’s a CHANCE he MIGHT have been involved in something to some unknown degree?

    Come on. This is just ridiculous. If the case is re-opened, and there’s evidence to prosecute him for anything, let’s talk then. But if that’s not happening, and we’re all just sitting here operating on assumptions and contrived outrage for the purpose of achieving false self righteousness, then let’s just shut up and let the guy do his job. This feels a little pathetic.

  7. How do you prove you didn’t rape someone, absent a valid excuse that you weren’t even there, but somewhere else. It will come down to a he said/she said. OR Matt says, I didn’t do anything, it was my friend. I left and he must have done something. But that only works if, again, he can prove he left early. I don’t know how you prove your innocence in these types of cases, especially if it may have been a consensual sexual interaction that later is decided to have not been. These cases are difficult for so many reasons.

