Tom Brady’s next goal: 1,000 career rushing yards

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady posted a workout video on Instagram, as he often does, but this video was a little different.

The video shows Brady running on the beach with a band around his waist, a partner holding the band for resistance, and a football in his hand. Brady says he’s working on his running.

“Ok so the main reason I’m still playing is I haven’t hit 1,000 career rushing yards yet… 32 to go!” Brady wrote.

Brady knows his stats: He has 968 career rushing yards, putting him 32 shy of 1,000 for his career. With 557 carries, Brady has averaged 1.7 yards per carry and has scored 17 rushing touchdowns.

Brady actually has the most carries in NFL history for any player with less than 1,000 career rushing yards. Drew Brees, with 440 carries for 736 yards, is next on that list, followed by Peyton Manning, with 431 carries for 667 yards. Brady’s predecessor, Drew Bledsoe, has the fourth-most carries in NFL history without 1,000 yards. Bledsoe retired with 385 carries for 764 yards.

Last season Brady finished with just 25 carries for 28 yards, so he’s no lock to reach 1,000 this year. Good thing he’s planning to play into his mid-40s. It may take him that long to run for 32 more yards.