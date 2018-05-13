Bears give opportunity to Last Chance U. star

Getty Images

Anyone who has watched the excellent Netflix series known as Last Chance U. may remember John Franklin III, a quarterback who was having a game for the ages before a brouhaha between East Mississippi Community College and Mississippi Delta resulted in the cancellation of the contest just before halftime. Franklin ended up at Auburn in 2016, before transferring to Florida Atlantic in 2017.

Via NBC Sports Chicago, Franklin has landed a contract with the Bears following a weekend tryout at rookie minicamp. Franklin was signed as a defensive back.

Franklin played receiver at FAU, generating 229 rushing yards on 16 carries, 95 receiving yards on seven catches, and three total touchdowns.

He’ll face a stiff challenge to make it to the 53-man roster from the 90-man group. His speed (as fast as 4.32 seconds in the 40) won’t hurt the effort.