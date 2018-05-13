Brian Flores not concerned with his title on Patriots staff

Posted by Josh Alper on May 13, 2018, 11:30 AM EDT
The Patriots didn’t give anyone the defensive coordinator title after Matt Patricia left to become the Lions head coach this offseason and that suits Brian Flores just fine.

Flores is still listed as the team’s linebackers coach despite taking on many of the responsibilities associated with the coordinator job this year. It’s similar to what the Patriots have done with assistants like Patricia and Bill O’Brien in the past and that leaves Flores focused on his job rather than his title.

“I’ve never been big on titles,” Flores said, via the Providence Journal. “I’m here to work. I’m here to help this team win any way I can. I think I’ve always said that in some form or fashion. Yeah, if they want me to get water I’ll get water. If that’s the role you need to help us win then that’s what I’ll do. … This is a team sport, so everyone has different roles … and those roles change throughout the year. It’s ever changing. So, for me personally, whatever role I’m in with this team I’m going to do it to the best of my ability and try to do everything I can to help us win.”

Flores said there will be some “personal imprint” on the unit, but noted Bill Belichick’s long-running imprint on the defensive side of the ball by saying “we’re going to continue to play defense like we have for the past 18 seasons” while discussing how things will go in his first season with a larger portfolio

  6. I know Flo’s face, but obviously we don’t get as much of a look at positional coaches publically as the head coach or coordinators. So I’m not all that familiar with him as a coach, he’s been the “Malcolm, GO!!!” guy til now. I was surprised he got interviewed for the Cardinals head coaching job, having never even been a DC at the NFL level, and shame on me, I made the assumption that he was satisfying the Rooney Rule requirement for Arizona’s hiring process, just based on unfamiliarity with him and job titles. But they hired Steve Wilks, another black dude, who HAD been a DC, so that tells me that people in NFL circles think there’s something special there with Flores. I’ve heard that the players generally respond very well to him, and that’s big. Looking forward to seeing how he does with his new role here in New England. Sounds like we shouldn’t get too attached to him though, he’s clearly a wanted man already.

