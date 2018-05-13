Buccaneers sign two after minicamp tryouts

Getty Images

A couple of small-school prospects impressed the Buccaneers enough during tryouts this weekend that they will be sticking around a while longer.

The Bucs announced the signings of cornerback Mark Myers and guard Ruben Holcomb on Sunday. They also waived safety Josh Liddell, wide receiver Devin Lucien and linebacker Antonio Simmons.

Myers is trying to become the first player from Southeastern University to play in an NFL game. The school began playing football in 2014 and one other player from the school, wide receiver LaQuvionte Gonzalez, is on the Rams 90-man roster.

Holcomb went to the University of Indianapolis, which has produced an NFL player but it has been a while. Dick Nyers played 12 games for the Colts over the 1956 and 1957 seasons.