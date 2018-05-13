Chad Kelly readying to compete for Broncos’ backup job

AP

Chad Kelly has stuck to chicken and spinach, while getting back to his college playing weight. He also has spent time working on his game with a Hall of Fame quarterback, a Super Bowl-winning quarterback and a quarterback whisperer.

The Broncos are giving Kelly, a seventh-round pick in 2017, a chance to compete with Paxton Lynch for the backup job behind Case Keenum, and Kelly is doing what he can to take advantage of the opportunity.

“I’ve been proud of Chad overall,” Broncos coach Vance Joseph said Saturday, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. “He’s been here every day. He’s worked his butt off and . . . he’s changed his body. Last year, he was a little tubby kid. He’s really lean now; he’s eating right; he’s working hard. He’s definitely put the work in, and he’s throwing the ball really well now.”

Kelly, who spent his rookie season rehabbing from a wrist injury, has worked with his uncle and godfather, Hall of Famer Jim Kelly. He also has sought help from personal quarterbacks coach Steve Fairchild, the former Colorado State head coach, as well as CBS analyst Phil Simms, who quarterbacked the Giants to a Super Bowl.

“I try to use all my resources and try to get ahead, because every day everybody is getting better,” Chad Kelly said of Simms. “If I can take one thing from some guy and another thing from another guy, it’s only going to help me out.”

Kelly worked with Simms for about a month this offseason and plans to return before the start of training camp. Jim Kelly made the introductions.

“He’s just right behind you every time you throw the ball, whether it’s correct [or] it’s wrong,” Chad Kelly said. “He’s going to tell you how it is, and that’s what I need to hear. I need to know if the ball spun out of my hand correctly. When he says it’s good, it’s good. You can can feel it, you can tell.”