Chargers sign third-rounder Justin Jones

The Chargers are down to one unsigned draft pick.

The team announced that third-round defensive tackle Justin Jones agreed to a four-year deal on Saturday. They signed five other picks on Friday, leaving first-round safety Derwin James as the only member of the draft class without a contract.

Jones recorded 108 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks in 34 games on a defensive line at North Carolina State that also included 2018 draft picks Bradley Chubb, B.J. Hill and Kentavius Street.

Jones’ chances of getting early playing time with the Chargers will be determined this summer, but they’ll have a need up front in the first four weeks while Corey Liuget serves a suspension. Brandon Mebane, Darius Philon and Damion Square will also be in the mix for playing time.