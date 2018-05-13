Coby Fleener hasn’t been cleared from 2017 concussion

May 13, 2018
The Saints released tight end Coby Fleener last week in a move that didn’t come as much of a surprise after Fleener fell short of expectations after signing with the team as a free agent in 2016.

Saints coach Sean Payton was asked if the team waited to release him because Fleener needed to get cleared after suffering a season-ending concussion in Week 12. Payton said that wasn’t the case because Fleener is still working his way through the concussion protocol.

“He’s still working through the process of getting cleared and he’s still working through being without symptoms, but I also felt like for the team it was something that was going to be best for us,” Payton said.

The concussion was the fifth of Fleener’s career and clearance will almost certainly have to come before any team considers bringing him onboard. Given the extended recovery time, it may also be time to consider other ways of making a living.

2 responses to "Coby Fleener hasn't been cleared from 2017 concussion"

  1. So if Fleener is cleared….and CHOOSES to continue playing…it puts the NFL in a bad position.
    These are the facts:
    1. Players who have a history of concussions will get more concussions.
    2. Players sue the NFL and its franchises for everything, including concussions
    3. The NFLPA sues the NFL as well, on “behalf” of the players but in reality its to justify their own existence and fight the “man” no matter what…on behalf of multi-millionaires I might add.
    4. If the NFL refuses to sign or extend contracts of players who have concussions, the NFLPA will sue and will claim “discrimination”. The media will be in lockstep with the union (as per protocol) and will parrot whatever De Smith wants them to say…with the goal being to give the NFL a PR nightmare.
    5. If the NFL, fearing fact #4, keeps concussed players under contract then facts #1,2,and 3 will happen.

    Solution:
    If a player gets into the concussion protocol. The NFL should NEVER let him out. That way fact #4 cannot happen and the NFL’s PR arm can fight the media and claim that they are doing everything for the best interest of the player, the NFL itself, and the team.

    Bottom line:
    If today’s players weren’t so fragile and if they didn’t listen to lawyers who are sharks out to fleece the NFL, then we wouldn’t be in this mess.

    The best thing that Fleener can do is to retire posthaste.

    BUT if he chooses to still play, and suffers another concussion and ultimately becomes a vegetable…well then I feel no pity for him at all.

    Risk rewards folks. It seems like today’s panzy players want all the reqards but don’t really accept the risks.

  2. This is my favorite rant. Son no-name Interneter who’s never sniffed high-level football calling today’s players fragile. Next you’ll tell me you’re a neurologist and know all there’s to know about concussions.

