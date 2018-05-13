Coby Fleener hasn’t been cleared from 2017 concussion

Getty Images

The Saints released tight end Coby Fleener last week in a move that didn’t come as much of a surprise after Fleener fell short of expectations after signing with the team as a free agent in 2016.

Saints coach Sean Payton was asked if the team waited to release him because Fleener needed to get cleared after suffering a season-ending concussion in Week 12. Payton said that wasn’t the case because Fleener is still working his way through the concussion protocol.

“He’s still working through the process of getting cleared and he’s still working through being without symptoms, but I also felt like for the team it was something that was going to be best for us,” Payton said.

The concussion was the fifth of Fleener’s career and clearance will almost certainly have to come before any team considers bringing him onboard. Given the extended recovery time, it may also be time to consider other ways of making a living.