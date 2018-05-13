Dungy’s 1997 season in Tampa was “probably the most fun year I had in football”

Getty Images

Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy won a Super Bowl with the Colts in 2006. But he may remember another time with another team more fondly.

During a Friday visit to PFT Live, Dungy reflected on the early success that he had in Tampa, with a Buccaneers team that had been worst than bad for most of its 20 seasons before he arrived.

“When we started winning and people got onboard, the stadium started to fill up, people started buying jerseys, and identifying with the team again, it was really a special time,” Dungy said regarding the 1997 Buccaneers, as partially transcribed by FloridaFootballInsiders.com. “Probably the most fun year I had in football, period.”

Dungy will be entering the team’s Ring of Honor on September 24. For his full appearance from Friday, which touched on a variety of topics including a reference to past changes to the kickoff to better understand the potential consequences of the new changes to the kickoff, click the thing in the thing.