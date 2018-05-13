During Ingram’s absence, Saints won’t lean on Kamara

Getty Images

When word emerged last week that Saints running back Mark Ingram will miss the first four games of the season due to a PED violation, many assumed that offensive rookie of the year Alvin Kamara will carry an extra load in Ingram’s absence. That apparently won’t be happening.

“The mistake would be that Alvin gets 15 more carries,” coach Sean Payton said Saturday, via NOLA.com. “That’s not the direction we would expect to go. I don’t think that’s wise.”

Kamara had no more than 12 carries in any game last year, and he had fewer than 10 carries in 11 games. He averaged five receptions per game in 2017.

Ingram averaged 17.75 touches per game last year, a career high. He and Ingram each generated more than 1,500 total yards from scrimmage.